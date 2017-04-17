Young woman falls to death from balcony near college campus

BERKELEY, Calif. — Paramedics were called to a building a few blocks south of the UC Berkeley campus early Sunday morning where a young woman appeared to have fallen from the third-story balcony.

The woman, later identified as 21-year-old Kimberly Tze, from Elk Grove, was rushed to a local where she died, reports CBS San Francisco.

According to her Facebook page, Tze was a student at Cal. Berkeley police are investigating. Neighbors say they didn’t hear loud music or partying sounds before the incident.

