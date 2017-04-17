Weather Update: Sunday Night, April 16, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Scattered Rain Chances Ahead, An Unsettled Start For The Week.

Increasing clouds this Monday morning, with temperatures starting the day out in the upper 50’s & lower 60’s.

Scattered showers and storms move in during the day on Monday with otherwise cloudy skies. Temperatures nearing 80° during the afternoon…still above normal.

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder linger through the forecast on Tuesday and into Wednesday. Temperatures will be around 80°.

Thursday looks drier and very warm with temperatures in the mid 80’s. Showers and storms return Thursday night and into Friday.

That system brings in some cooler air behind it. Highs heading into next weekend drop back into the mid 70’s.

 

