Trump vs. Obamacare, “Patience” with North Korea, and Erdogan's power

Kill or let die

On the day the House Republican leadership pulled the plug on its plan to replace Obamacare, President Trump said the best political move might be to just step back and let the law “explode.” While health care experts disagree on how fragile the Affordable Care Act is on its own, they agree Mr. Trump has the power to hasten its demise — but how far will he go to do so?

“Strategic patience”

Visiting the heavily-armed border between U.S. ally South Korea and North Korea, Vice President Mike Pence is warning the “era of strategic patience” with dictator Kim Jong Un’s regime is over. Pence says the U.S. is hopeful China can pressure Kim to stop his provocative missile and nuclear tests, but ready to take action if that doesn’t happen — by any means necessary.

Power granted

Turkey’s government has declared victory in a referendum to change the constitution in ways that would give sweeping new powers to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The political opposition in Turkey — one of America’s key partners in the fight against ISIS — has challenged the result, however, saying millions of votes should be recounted amid fears Erdogan is embracing authoritarianism.

Part-time poor

Although the U.S. unemployment rate is at its lowest level since before the Great Recession, a new study offers a stark reminder that the economy remains far from healed. It shows that a third of middle-class families spend part of the year in poverty. We explore what’s behind the surge in financial insecurity.

Jogger murder

A suspect is under arrest in connection with the murder of a jogger in Massachusetts more than eight months ago. Vanessa Marcotte, a 27-year-old Google employee, was visiting her mother when she was killed. We hear what Marcotte’s cousin has to say about the suspect’s arrest.

Parking scam

Got a parking ticket on your windshield, or a notice in the mail, when you thought you were parked legally? Better investigate before you pay. A scam involving fake parking tickets is revving up, thanks to cheap, but sophisticated hand-held printers that can make fake tickets look real.

