Still no sign of missing McCallie student Jackson Standefer in the Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Arizona (WDEF) – Still no word on the search Monday for missing 14 year old Jackson Standefer in the Grand Canyon.

He was hiking Sunday in the Thunder River area on the North Rim with family.

The McCallie student and his 61 year old step-grandmother were swept into the water at the Thunder River/Tabeats Creek conflucene, which then drops into the Colorado River.

It is popular hiking area, but rough.

Jackson’s uncle posted last night that search and rescue met with the family at midnight, but had nothing new to share.

Crews logged 300 man hours searching on Sunday.

They planned to resume with drones on Monday morning.

But so far, no update on the search.

McCallie School issued this statement on the search for their student.



As has been reported by several media outlets, McCallie eighth-grader Jackson Standefer has been missing in the Grand Canyon since late Saturday on a family trip.

Jackson and his step-grandmother were swept downstream while attempting to cross a river Saturday afternoon. Rescue efforts began quickly and are ongoing. The family remains hopeful that rescuers will find Jackson and his step-grandmother and return them safely to their families.

This morning, students were told about the situation involving Jackson and the ongoing rescue operations and hopes for rescue. The boys have been offered help if they need it as they process this situation.

The entire McCallie community sends its prayers to the Standefer family and all those close to Jackson as we all hope for a positive ending to this situation. Out of respect for the family, McCallie will not be making faculty or students available for further comment at this time.

Thunder River is called the shortest river in the world, since it literally falls out of the canyon cliffs down to the Tabeats and Colorado River.

The River and creek can both flood quickly in the spring, but we do not know what the water level was like on Sunday.

Many of these photos and video were taken during the dryer hiking season of the summer.