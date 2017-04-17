Stars celebrate Easter 2017

Kim Kardashian posted a photo of her family — husband Kanye West and children North and Saint — in their Easter best on Twitter.
Click through to see how stars celebrated Easter.
Credit: Kim Kardashian West/Twitter
Friendly exes Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon celebrated Easter together with their twins. Carey posted a photo of the family dying eggs on Instagram.
Credit: Mariah Carey/Instagram
Instead of wearing a bunny suit, Dwayne Johnson donned a Pikachu suit to chase his toddler daughter. He posted a video of himself in the unusual Easter outfit on Instagram.
Credit: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram
Jamie Lynn Spears posted a photo with her husband and daughter on Instagram and wrote, “Feeling very blessed this Easter.” Spears’ daughter Maddie has made a full recovery after nearly drowning during an ATV accident in February.
Credit: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram
Adriana Lima shared a photo with her daughters in Easter face paint on Instagram.
Credit: Adriana Lima/Instagram
Sofia Vergara posted a photo with husband Joe Manganiello on Instagram of the two enjoying a poolside Easter meal.
Credit: Sofia Vergara/Instagram
Busy Philipps wrote on Instagram that her daughter was “sugar crazed” on Easter.
Credit: Busy Philipps/Instagram
Haylie Duff posted a sweet photo on Instagram of her daughter, Ryan, hunting for Easter eggs with her cousin Luca, son of Hilary Duff.
Credit: Haylie Duff/Instagram
Fashion plate Victoria Beckham wished her fans a happy Easter on Instagram and posed for a sexy snapshot.
Credit: Victoria Beckham/Instagram
Gisele Bundchen wished her fans a happy Easter from the beach on Instagram.
Credit: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
Kaley Cuoco posted a cute photo of her dogs on Instagram to wish fans sa happy Easter.
Credit: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram
Robert Downey Jr. told fans on Easter, “Raise your hand if you’re ready for the bunny.”
Credit: Robert Downey Jr./Instagram
Colton Haynes celebrated with a “couture egg with real grass inside” and posted a photo of it on Instagram.
Credit: Colton Haynes/Instagram
Josh Duhamel posted a selfie with bunny ears on Instagram and celebrated Easter with an ice cream cone.
Credit: Josh Duhamel/Instagram
Pink posted a photo of her kids’ Easter baskets on Instagram.
Credit: Pink/Instagram
Kris Jenner posted a throwback photo of Kourtney Kardashian in her Easter outfit on Instagram.
Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram
Alyssa Milano shared a terrifying throwback photo of an Easter bunny on Instagram, though Milano doesn’t appear to be frightened.
Credit: Alyssa Milano/Instagram
Halle Berry shared a photo of dyed Easter eggs on Instagram, including one from her daughter that says “Love Nahla.”
Credit: Halle Berry/Instagram
Viola Davis shared a photo of her daughter grinning next to an Easter bunny on Instagram.
Credit: Viola Davis/Instagram
Carrie Underwood shared an adorable photo of herself as a little girl in bunny ears on Instagram.
Credit: Carrie Underwood/Instagram
Kelly Clarkson shared a photo on Instagram of her young children on Easter.
Credit: Kelly Clarkson/Instagram
Katie Holmes wished her Instagram followers a happy Easter with a photo of herself with daughter Suri and others.
Credit: Katie Holmes/Instagram
Orlando Bloom posted a photo of himself with bunny ears on Instagram.
Credit: Orlando Bloom/Instagram
John Legend shared a cute photo on Instagram of Luna, his daughter with Chrissy Teigen, holding Easter eggs.
Credit: John Legend/Instagram
Neil Patrick Harris and his kids got cuddly with an Easter bunny in a video he posted on Instagram.
Credit: Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram
Tina Lawson shared a photo of Kelly Rowland and her pregnant daughter, Beyonce, on Instagram on Easter. She wrote that Solange was missing out because she was at Coachella.
Credit: Tina Lawson/Instagram