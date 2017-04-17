Stars celebrate Easter 2017

  • Kim Kardashian posted a photo of her family — husband Kanye West and children North and Saint — in their Easter best on Twitter.

    Click through to see how stars celebrated Easter. 

    Credit: Kim Kardashian West/Twitter

  • Friendly exes Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon celebrated Easter together with their twins. Carey posted a photo of the family dying eggs on Instagram

    Credit: Mariah Carey/Instagram

  • Instead of wearing a bunny suit, Dwayne Johnson donned a Pikachu suit to chase his toddler daughter. He posted a video of himself in the unusual Easter outfit on Instagram.

    Credit: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

  • Jamie Lynn Spears posted a photo with her husband and daughter on Instagram and wrote, “Feeling very blessed this Easter.” Spears’ daughter Maddie has made a full recovery after nearly drowning during an ATV accident in February. 

    Credit: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

  • Adriana Lima shared a photo with her daughters in Easter face paint on Instagram

    Credit: Adriana Lima/Instagram

  • Sofia Vergara posted a photo with husband Joe Manganiello on Instagram of the two enjoying a poolside Easter meal. 

    Credit: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

  • Busy Philipps wrote on Instagram that her daughter was “sugar crazed” on Easter.

    Credit: Busy Philipps/Instagram

  • Haylie Duff posted a sweet photo on Instagram of her daughter, Ryan, hunting for Easter eggs with her cousin Luca, son of Hilary Duff. 

    Credit: Haylie Duff/Instagram

  • Fashion plate Victoria Beckham wished her fans a happy Easter on Instagram and posed for a sexy snapshot. 

    Credit: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

  • Gisele Bundchen wished her fans a happy Easter from the beach on Instagram

    Credit: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

  • Kaley Cuoco posted a cute photo of her dogs on Instagram to wish fans sa happy Easter. 

    Credit: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

  • Robert Downey Jr. told fans on Easter, “Raise your hand if you’re ready for the bunny.”

    Credit: Robert Downey Jr./Instagram

  • Colton Haynes celebrated with a “couture egg with real grass inside” and posted a photo of it on Instagram

    Credit: Colton Haynes/Instagram

  • Josh Duhamel posted a selfie with bunny ears on Instagram and celebrated Easter with an ice cream cone. 

    Credit: Josh Duhamel/Instagram

  • Pink posted a photo of her kids’ Easter baskets on Instagram

    Credit: Pink/Instagram

  • Kris Jenner posted a throwback photo of Kourtney Kardashian in her Easter outfit on Instagram

    Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

  • Alyssa Milano shared a terrifying throwback photo of an Easter bunny on Instagram, though Milano doesn’t appear to be frightened. 

    Credit: Alyssa Milano/Instagram

  • Halle Berry shared a photo of dyed Easter eggs on Instagram, including one from her daughter that says “Love Nahla.”

    Credit: Halle Berry/Instagram

  • Viola Davis shared a photo of her daughter grinning next to an Easter bunny on Instagram.

    Credit: Viola Davis/Instagram

  • Carrie Underwood shared an adorable photo of herself as a little girl in bunny ears on Instagram

    Credit: Carrie Underwood/Instagram

  • Kelly Clarkson shared a photo on Instagram of her young children on Easter. 

    Credit: Kelly Clarkson/Instagram

  • Katie Holmes wished her Instagram followers a happy Easter with a photo of herself with daughter Suri and others. 

    Credit: Katie Holmes/Instagram

  • Orlando Bloom posted a photo of himself with bunny ears on Instagram

    Credit: Orlando Bloom/Instagram

  • John Legend shared a cute photo on Instagram of Luna, his daughter with Chrissy Teigen, holding Easter eggs. 

    Credit: John Legend/Instagram

  • Neil Patrick Harris and his kids got cuddly with an Easter bunny in a video he posted on Instagram

    Credit: Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

  • Tina Lawson shared a photo of Kelly Rowland and her pregnant daughter, Beyonce, on Instagram on Easter. She wrote that Solange was missing out because she was at Coachella. 

    Credit: Tina Lawson/Instagram

