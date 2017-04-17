Spicer says Trump is “still under audit”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer wears an easter bunny tie as he talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Washington. Spicer discussed the president’s tax returns, policy on White House visitor logs and other topics.

Andrew Harnik, AP

A day before Tax Day, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced that President Trump still has no plan to make his 2016 tax records public.

“He is still under audit, the statement still stands,” Spicer said in the White House press briefing on Monday, describing the audit as “a routine one that continues.”  

When asked if the president would never release his taxes, Spicer responded, “we’ll have to get back to you on that.”

Mr. Trump has not supplied proof that he actually is under audit

Spicer’s comments come after several “Tax March” demonstrations took place in nearly 150 cities on Saturday, demanding the disclosure of this information. 

Protesters across the nation call on Trump to release tax returns

Protesters across the nation call on Trump to release tax returns

Tax day protests were held from coast to coast as demonstrators asked for President Trump to release his tax returns.

Mr. Trump is the first president since Gerald Ford to not release his tax return, and he has refused to since he was on the campaign trail.

“I think that the American public know clearly where he stands,” Spicer said. “This was something that he made very clear during the election cycle.”

Seventy-four percent of Americans still believe that Mr. Trump should release his tax records, according to a poll conducted by the Washington Post and ABC News in January. Of those polled, 40 percent responded that they care “a lot” about this information.

