Shark kills teen girl surfing off Australia's coast

PERTH, Australia — A 17-year-old surfer was killed by a shark Monday off Australia’s south coast, police said.

The girl was surfing with her father when she was attacked off Esperance in Western Australia state on Monday afternoon, a police statement said.

She was taken in critical condition to Esperance Hospital, where she died. Police have not said what type of shark was responsible.

Play Video Sunday Morning The infamous 1916 shark attacks that inspired “Jaws” The scariest word at any beach has to be the warning: SHARK! Attacks by the sea predator are rare, nonetheless create concern for beachgoers. Ann…

Australia has averaged fewer than two deadly shark attacks per year in recent decades.

According to Sky News Australia, the victim’s mother and two sisters were watching from the shore as she was attacked near Wylie Bay, in Esperance.

Caitlyn Rintoul, a journalist for local newspaper The Esperance Express, said the Wylie Bay area was being patrolled by wildlife officials and the beach was closed.

Sky News said one of the girl’s legs was badly mauled by the shark and she had lost a lot of blood by the time she was taken away by ambulance.