Report: Trump administration turns to Bush-era officials to staff up

Despite President Trump’s criticisms of President George W. Bush on the campaign trail last year, administration officials have been recruiting people who worked under Bush to work under Mr. Trump, according to Politico.

Sources told Politico that there has been a concerted effort to connect with Bush administration officials and have them serve at some of the top agencies, the report said. Part of the administration’s reliance on choosing Bush officials is partially due to the slow confirmation process in the Senate, the report suggested.

The president already chose Elaine Chao to serve as secretary of transportation. She served as labor secretary under Bush and is also the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.

Last week, the White House announced the nomination of four people who need to be confirmed by the Senate — three of whom worked in the Bush administration. The report said that Gilbert Kaplan has been nominated to serve as under secretary of commerce for international trade; John Sullivan has been nominated to serve as deputy secretary of state; and Marshall Billingslea has been nominated to be assistant secretary for terrorist financing.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster’s deputy, Dina Powell, is also a Bush-era official, the report noted.