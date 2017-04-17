Report: Republicans who backed failed health bill to get ad boost

A pro-President Trump nonprofit is launching a $3 million advertising campaign to support a dozen House Republicans who publicly backed the proposed plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, which failed to reach a floor vote last month.

The Washington Post reports the group, America First Policies, is starting the campaign Monday and it will be split among the following 12 Republicans: Reps. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina, Thomas Garrett of Virginia, Tom Graves of Georgia, David Joyce of Ohio, Brian Mast of Florida, Martha McSally of Arizona, Gary Palmer of Alabama, Keith Rothfus of Pennsylvania, David Schweikert of Arizona, Scott Tipton of Colorado and Rob Wittman of Virginia.

The list stems from the debate on Capitol Hill last month, in which White House aides wanted a list of the House Republicans who sided with Mr. Trump and who opposed him, the report said. An informal list has been floating around the West Wing and Trump circles in recent weeks, the Post reported.

The president’s former deputy chief of staff who left the White House in late March is a senior adviser to the group, the report said.

After several chaotic days late last month, House GOP leaders failed to secure enough votes necessary for passage of the legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare. For two days, votes were called on the floor but they were ultimately cancelled.