Report: Kushner in talks to sell real estate tech company

Jared Kushner is expected to sell his stake in a real estate technology company in an effort to divest himself from business conflicts of interest after taking on the role of White House senior adviser to his father-in-law President Trump, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Kushner is speaking with a group of investors, including the venture-capital firm Fifth Wall Ventures, about selling his stake in WiredScore, a company that certifies buildings with high-quality internet connections.

Earlier this year, Kushner disclosed that his stake in the company was valued between $5 million to $25 million, and that he held a managing position within Broadband Proliferation Partners LLC, WiredScore’s parent company.

The price for the deal and other parties of the group could not be determined. While the sale is not yet finalized, people close to the matter claim the deal is nearing an end.

While critics of the Trump administration claim that Mr. Trump has not done enough to remove himself from conflicts of interest between his businesses and the Oval Office, this is one of many efforts from Kushner to divest himself from potentially problematic business ties after taking on the senior level White House official position.

Earlier this year, Kushner resigned from more that 260 entities in addition to selling off 58 businesses and investments that lawyers identified as possible conflicts of interest.

“The remaining conflicts, from a practical perspective, are pretty narrow and very manageable,” Jamie Gorelick, an attorney working with Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump on ethics agreements, told the Associated Press last month.