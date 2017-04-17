National Child Abuse Prevention Month in the Tennessee Valley

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – April is national child abuse prevention month here in the Tennessee Valley. We have a number of different organizations that help these children and their families.

One of them is the Bethany Christian Services safe families for children organization. It provides an alternative to foster care for families facing difficult situations.

Currently, they have 16 host families, along with resource friends and family coaches. But they are always looking for more volunteers to step up and participate.

If you would like to get involved, you can contact Bethany Christian Services.

