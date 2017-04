LAKESITE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A seven month old infant was rushed to the hospital just before noon after a near drowning.

It happened at a home on Hunt Heights Drive in Lakesite.

A mother reports that she was bathing her daughter in the tub but stepped out of the room.

When she came back, the girl was underwater and blue.

The mother was able to resuscitate the child before deputies arrived.

The infant was alert and conscious when they took her to the hospital for evaluation.