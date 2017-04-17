Military helicopter crashes in Maryland

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Authorities say a military helicopter crashed Monday in southern Maryland. 

TheBayNet.com/CBS Baltimore

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Authorities say a military helicopter has crashed in southern Maryland. 

Maryland State Police spokesman Sgt. Davaughn Parker said a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Leonardtown. The crash occurred just before 1:30 p.m., CBS Baltimore reports.

Parker says state police have sent two medevac helicopters to the scene to assist.

Kevin Bowen, who works in the pro shop of the Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown, says he saw the helicopter “flying kind of low” and then “saw it spinning” before it went down between the third and fourth holes of the golf course. 

This is a developing story.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share:

Related Videos

6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Home lost to morning fire at Eastland Estates
Read More»
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Coolidge Park Easter Egg Hunt Draws Thousands
Read More»
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Local churches celebrate Easter
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now