McCallie student missing in the Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Arizona (WDEF) – The search will continue on Monday for a missing eighth grader in the Grand Canyon.

Friends of the family have asked for prayers for 14 year old Jackson Standefer.

He was backpacking with his mother and her in-laws on the north rim.

His aunt posted to facebook that as the group were making their way through a water crossing Jackson and Julie’s mother in law, 62 year old Carol, were swept away.

A helicopter search ended with nightfall and will resume at daybreak.

The Thunder River is a high canyon river that plummets to the canyon below and the Colorado River.

The National Park Service posts this warning for the Tapeats Creek crossing.

“Intermittent high creek levels are more likely after mid-March with the peak flows often in May… During periods of high water hikers must use a sketchy, seldom-used trail that stays west of the creek all the way to the river. This option is narrow and exposed and should be used only as a last resort, but when Tapeats Creek is in flood it may be the only possibility.”

We do not know at this time if the creek was in flood stage.

Thunder River is known as the shortest river in the world, since it emerges from the cliff on the north rim and falls down to the Colorado below.

  • ImOpining

    Was Carol found?

