Marcus Mariota Still Recovering From Broken Leg as Titans Begin Off-Season Workouts

The Titans off-season program got underway Monday in Nashville, although quarterback Marcus Mariota will be limited in some of his workouts.

Mariota is still recovering from that broken leg he suffered in December against Jacksonville.

Mariota did walk into the Titans complex without a limp, so that’s a good sign.

He has already started jogging, and he hopes to be running at full speed in a few weeks.

The goal for Mariota is to be ready for training camp, which starts at the end of July.

His teammates often texted Mariota to keep his spirits up.

Linebacker Brian Orakpo told Mariota to stay off the surf board when Mariota was back in his home state of Hawaii.

Tennessee finished 9-7 last season, just missing out on the playoffs.