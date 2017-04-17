Lorde debuts new music on Coachella weekend

Lorde had a busy weekend after a surprise concert Friday night and her Coachella performance Sunday.

The singer had not taken the stage since 2014 and decided to come back with a bang. Her surprise concert on Friday at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California, sold out quickly, with tickets priced at just $20 — “because i’m 20 and because i love you,” she wrote on Twitter.

And concertgoers were in for a treat: Lorde debuted new songs from her upcoming album, “Melodrama,” including one called “Sober.”

65 Photos Scenes from Coachella 2017 The California music and arts festival this year features as headliners Radiohead, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar

She also debuted “Homemade Dynamite” at Coachella on Sunday — it was the song’s world premiere.

The singer’s new album is out June 16.

[embedded content]