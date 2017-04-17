Howell Murder Trial Shows Interrogation Video

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The prosecution played an interview with Howell today in court. Investigators stressed why they charged Howell with that crime and what information they gathered.

“Aaron, we’re no longer to the point of we think you did it, we’re at the point of we know you killed Paul.”

28-year-old Aaron Howell is being charged with 2 counts of murder including one count of aggravated assault and another of aggravated battery in the brutal death of Paul Guerrant.

The prosecution played surveillance video of the interrogation which led to the official charge. Then went of to state that they had gathered enough evidence already.

“You were here last time, you was just a suspect, but now we know… there is blood evidence, there’s DNA evidence to show that you killed Paul.”

The investigators also went on to say they had video of Howell wearing the same clothes in the time frame before Paul was killed, and different clothing afterwards.

They also went on to say due to a tip they found those same clothes bloodied ,in the woods, not too far from the crime scene.

Investigator: “We found the jacket that you were wearing 30 minutes before he was killed, right? Beacuse you said so, you looked at the pictures and said, ‘Yeah, that’s me’ and that picture was taken 30 minutes before he was killed.”

In an attempt to get a reason for the slaying, investigators asked the accused if it was because of Paul’s sexual orientation.

Investigator: “Did you know Paul was a homosexual… Did you know that Aaron.”

Howell denied caring about the victim’s sexual orientation.

Howell then stated, ” What’s my thoughts on it , just that there is no issue except that there is no issue. There is no problem, you see what I’m saying there is no problem about it.”

The Howell Murder Trial continues tomorrow in superior court in Whitfield county.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.