HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – A fire Monday morning destroyed a home in Eastland Estates in East Braineerd.

The first call to Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department came in at 4:57 AM.

The home was on 226 Raintree Lane.

Fire fighters report the house was 50% involved when they arrived and the house already collapsing.

No one was hurt, but the home is a total losss.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this point.