Gas prices continue their late spring climb in C

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The hike wasn’t as bad as last week, but gas prices are still going up in our area.

According to the GasBuddy.com survey, the average rise in Chattanooga was 2.7 cents per gallon.

That puts the average price at $2.12 a gallon here.

Prices have now risen 14 cents since last month.

“The national average gasoline price climbed to its highest level since September 5, 2015 on the $6 per barrel rise in oil prices over the last few weeks, supported by last week’s decline in oil inventories and pressure from geopolitical tensions,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com.

“The national average may reach its peak for the year in the next few weeks barring major escalation in Syria as refiners have generally concluded seasonal maintenance work and summer gasoline’s May 1st deadline for refiners is just around the corner. While average prices are far below their 5-year average, they remain notably higher than last year.”

“Today shows just 405 gas stations in the U.S. selling gasoline at $2 per gallon or less, a far cry from a year ago when over 80,000 stations were at the level.”

The cheapest gas in our area right now is $2.04 at the Costco off Cloud Springs Road and the Sam’s Club on Lee Highway.

Otherwise, the best prices in Chattanooga and Cleveland are $2.05.