Firefighters control morning brush fire in Signal Mountain

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF) – Rain showers are on the way, but in the meantime firefighters have been busy trying to control dozens of grass fires all over the tri-state area.

The brisk winds today have fooled some residents who were trying to get rid of brush and debris left over from the winter. One fire on Signal Mountain near the “W” road got out of hand this morning. Volunteer firefighters and emergency personnel responded.

“Oh, I had a brush pile out here at the end of the barn and I watered everything down around it, but, dog gone the wind shifted on me and where I’d watered it down it just went over it like wildfire. Got up on the edge of the bank then and I had it contained at one time, but it had made such a big circle, time I’d get one end of it the other end done caught back up, you know.” said home owner Jim Beam.

Marion county authorities were busy over the weekend fighting a brush fire near Haletown.

No injuries were reported in any of the weekend incidents.