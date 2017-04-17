Dolly Parton calls college course about her a “blessing”

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Dolly Parton has called it a “blessing” that the University of Tennessee at Knoxville is offering a class about her.

According to The Tennessean, Parton tweeted this week, “From the girl voted in High School ‘least likely to succeed’ this sure is a blessing!”

The university says the course named “Dolly’s America” lets history honors students study how a “hillbilly” girl from Appalachia became an international one-word sensation.

The country singer is a Sevier County native. She was a commencement speaker at the university in 2009 and received an honorary degree. She has provided college scholarships as part of her charity work.

Share:

Related Videos

1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Vols LB Colton Jumper Receives Another Year of Eligibility
Read More»
4 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Dolly Parton Hosts Telethon for Wildfire Victims
Read More»
5 months ago
2 Comments for this article
Dolly Parton announces fund for Sevier County fire victims
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now