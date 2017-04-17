Does Trump keep his promises? Poll finds big shift in opinion

A majority of people in the U.S. no longer believe that President Trump keeps his promises, according to a Gallup survey released Monday.

In February, 62 percent said they thought Mr. Trump keeps his promises, but now only 45 percent think he does, the poll found. That sentiment has dropped especially among women. In February, nearly two-thirds said they thought the president keeps his promises and now only 40 percent believe he does.

The president has also lost ground on five other characteristics. In February, 59 percent said they thought Mr. Trump is a strong and decisive leader, but that has dropped to 52 percent who think so. Two months ago, 53 percent said they believed the president could bring about changes the country needs, but 46 percent say the same now.

The survey also found decreasing beliefs among those polled that the president cares about average people and can manage the government effectively.

February, of course, marked the beginning of Mr. Trump’s presidency and now, nearly 100 days in, he has had a bumpy road, with the failure to get legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare through Congress last month.

The poll surveyed 1,019 adults between April 5 and 9 with a 4 percentage point margin of error.