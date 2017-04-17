Death investigation in DeKalb County

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death on Lookout Mountain.

Authorities say the Sheriff’s Office was called to County Road 232 for a domestic violence situation on Friday, April 14.

DeKalb County Sheriff Deputies, Alabama State Troopers, and DeKalb County Investigators arrived on the scene and say they found 36 year old Alberto Pablo Felipe face down and unresponsive in the road behind the house.

Coroner Tom Wilson pronounced Felipe dead on the scene.

Felipe’s body has been taken to the Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville for autopsy.

According to DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris investigators are following up on information as they wait for the results of the autopsy.

 

