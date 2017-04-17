Biloxi Beats Lookouts in Rain Shortened Game at AT&T Field

(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts dropped a rain-shortened game to the Biloxi Shuckers, 5-0 on Monday night at AT&T Field.

The game was called with no outs in the bottom of the sixth due to rain.

The game began as a pitchers’ duel. Lookouts starting pitcher Kohl Stewart only allowed two hits, but four walks.

Biloxi scored on a bases loaded double from Mauricio Dubon in the fourth that scored 3 runs. Dubon had 4 RBI’s on the night.

The Shuckers scored twice more in the sixth before the rains came.

For the Lookouts Nick Gordon continued his strong offensive start to the year with two hits to raise his average to .300.

Tomorrow is game two of the series as LHP Matt Tracy takes the mound against RHP Jorge Lopez. Game is set for 7:15 p.m.