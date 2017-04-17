Beyonce shows off baby bump on Easter Sunday

had to cancelBeyonce missed out on Coachella, but she got to celebrate Easter with her mom, Tina Lawson, and bestie Kelly Rowland.

Lawson posted a photo of the three on Easter Sunday and wrote, “3/4th of my girls❤️ Missing 1/4 at Cochella [sic],” referring to Solange Knowles, who was performing at the California music festival.

Beyonce showed off her baby bump in a body-skimming white maxi dress, while fellow Destiny’s Child alum Rowland kept it casual in a top and ripped white jeans. Lawson wore a peplum top with black trousers.

The reunion must have been hard to pull off, considering how busy Rowland is promoting her new book, “Whoa Baby,” while Beyonce just released a new music video in honor of her ninth wedding anniversary with Jay Z.

Beyonce was originally slated to play at Coachella but had to cancel when she became pregnant with twins. Lady Gaga took her place as headliner.