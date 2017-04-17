10 homes you can buy for $175,000

How much home can you buy for $175,000?

For about 11 percent less than the national median home value, which is currently $195,700 according to Zillow, you can buy a four-bedroom single-family house in areas like Indianapolis or Wichita. However, you may struggle to find anything within that budget in larger, more expensive metro areas.

In Los Angeles, for example, very few homes are available at this price point. In Manhattan, your options may be limited to units with income restrictions.

In smaller cities and many areas in the Midwest, however, $175,000 can buy larger, single-family homes with back decks and two-car garages.

Click ahead to see 10 homes around the U.S. you can buy for $175,000.

News 12 Now