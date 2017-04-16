Turkey referendum: Vote tightens as ballot count approaches end

ISTANBUL — Results from Turkey’s state news agency show the “yes” side appearing to be heading toward a narrow victory in the country’s referendum on whether to expand President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s powers.

The Anadolu agency said that with 97 percent of votes counted Sunday, 51.4 percent backed the constitutional changes to replace Turkey’s parliamentary system with a presidential vote, with 48.6 percent voting against them.

Earlier returns had shown the “yes” votes leading by 10 points, but the gap gradually narrowed as more results came through.

If the “yes” vote prevails in Sunday’s historic referendum, the 18 constitutional changes will replace Turkey’s parliamentary system of government with a presidential one.

The changes include abolishing the office of the prime minister and granting sweeping executive powers to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Play Video Saturday Will Turkey’s referendum make way for dictatorship? Voters in Turkey head to the polls Sunday for a referendum that threatens to bolster the power of the country’s democratically-elected president….

Opponents fear the changes will lead to autocratic one-man rule by the 63-year-old Erdogan.

Erdogan and his supporters argue the “Turkish style” presidential system would bring stability and prosperity in a country rattled by a failed 2016 coup and a series of deadly attacks by the Islamic State group and Kurdish militants.

Anadolu reports at least eight people wanted by authorities for their alleged links to outlawed groups have been detained at polling stations.

The suspects were reportedly detained in the cities of Adana, Malatya and Trabzon on Sunday by police who were waiting at polling stations. At least five the individuals were detained for alleged links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, according to Anadolu.

Three others were wanted for ties to a movement led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, which Turkey accuses of carrying out last summer’s failed military coup.

Lefteris Pitarakis, AP