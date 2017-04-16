The art of the Holy See

| Vatican City is the smallest independent state in the world – just 110 acres in area. But it draws more than six million visitors each year to the monumental St. Peter’s Square, the magnificent Vatican museums and, at its heart, one of the holiest sites in the world: Saint Peter’s Basilica. Mo Rocca explores the stunning interiors along with New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan, and meets with art historians and restorers working at the Vatican museums.

