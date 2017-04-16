“Sunday Morning” full episode 4/16

April 16, 2017, 9:00 AM | Our Easter Sunday broadcast features several stories by Mo Rocca reporting from Rome, including his tour of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, his story of how St. Francis inspired Pope Francis, and an interview with a real-life princess, the former Rita Jenrette. Also: Tracy Smith interviews music superstar Ricky Martin; Chip Reid sits down with Senator Elizabeth Warren; Rita Braver explores a new Degas exhibition; and Seth Doane finds out how some very special chocolate Easter Eggs are made. Hosted by Jane Pauley.