“Sunday Morning” full episode 4/16

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

| Our Easter Sunday broadcast features several stories by Mo Rocca reporting from Rome, including his tour of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, his story of how St. Francis inspired Pope Francis, and an interview with a real-life princess, the former Rita Jenrette. Also: Tracy Smith interviews music superstar Ricky Martin; Chip Reid sits down with Senator Elizabeth Warren; Rita Braver explores a new Degas exhibition; and Seth Doane finds out how some very special chocolate Easter Eggs are made. Hosted by Jane Pauley.

Share:

Related Videos

14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
SonRise Resurrection Pageant held in Collegedale
Read More»
Chattanooga
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Avondale celebrates Resurrection Day
Read More»
Walker County
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Brush fire burns more than 20 acres
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now