Police: Suspect kills elderly victim on Facebook Live

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CBS News) — Police say a man killed someone on Facebook Live and a manhunt is underway Sunday.

The suspect broadcast the killing on Facebook Live around 2 p.m. ET, police said, and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are yet to be verified.

Emergency staffers at the Cleveland Clinic is on standby for mass casualties, CBS affiliate WOIO reports.

In the video, which has been removed from Facebook, the suspect pulls up to an elderly man who is walking on the side of the road. He tells the man to say a woman’s name and pulls out his gun. The elderly man repeatedly tells the suspect he doesn’t know the woman, but the suspect pulls the trigger, shooting the man in the head, leaving him bloodied in the street.

The suspect walks away and says the elderly man is dead because of the woman.

Authorities identified the suspect as Steve Stephens, a 6-foot, 1-inch tall African American male with a full beard. He weighs 244 lbs. The suspect is believed to be wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt.

Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson and Police Chief Calvin D. Williams held a press conference Sunday evening with the latest details.

“Steve Stephens killed an elderly gentleman. I personally give my condolences to the family of the victim,” Jackson said.

“We know who Steve Stephens is and he will be eventually caught. He need not to do anymore harm to any innocent people. Whatever concerns or problems that he’s having, we’re here to have a conversation,” the mayor said.

“We need Steve to turn himself in,” Williams said. “We want this to end with as much peace as we can bring to this right now. If that doesn’t happen, we have all our partners in on this and will look until we find him.”

Williams said state, county and federal officials are helping with the capture of the suspect. As of this evening, there have been no sightings of the suspect.

Williams also said that there are no other victims and urges the public to come forward with any information. “We need to get Steve off the streets,” he said. “There’s no need for any more bloodshed.”

The chief said officials are in contact with Stephen’s family to track him down and that the victim was picked at random. The victim has only been identified as Mr. Goodwin.

A man who spoke with WOIO said the victim was his 78-year-old father.

“He was a good guy. He would give you the shirt off his back,” he said. “I’m not just saying that for these cameras … This man, right here, was a good man and I hate that he’s gone.”

I just spoke with a man and woman who said the man killed in the FB live video was their 78 year old father @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/Gpf3EUafLM — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) April 16, 2017

Police are searching for a white Ford Fusion that belongs to the suspect. They said the suspect was last seen south of Interstate-90 in the area of East 93rd.

Williams said the car was recently purchased and thinks there is a temporary tag and that the plates could have been switched.

The FBI told CBS News that it will will provide additional personnel, investigative techniques and various resources to this ongoing situation.

Cleveland State University officials on Twitter urged people to stay remain in a safe location or stay away from campus.

CSU ALERT: CLE PD are searching for murder suspect last seen south of I-90 in the area of E93rd. Shelter in place or stay away from campus. — Cleveland State (@CLE_State) April 16, 2017

Stephens’ Facebook page has since been deactivated as of Sunday evening and Facebook issued the following statement after the incident:

“This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook. We take our responsibility to keep people safe on Facebook very seriously, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety.”

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

**Photo: Cleveland Police Department via CBS News