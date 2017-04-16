Police: 9 shot at after-hours club

Nine people were hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday at an after-hours club in north Columbus, Ohio, police said, CBS affiliate WBNS reports.

Police said an argument led to the shooting inside J&R Party Hall. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m.

Seven people were taken to Grant Medical Center, and two people were at OSU Medical Center. Police said injuries vary from minor to life-threatening.

MULTIPLE PEOPLE SHOT @AFTER-HOURS CLUB: Argument lead to 9 shot: 5 females/4 males. Minor to serious injuries. No suspect info. CPD:645-4141 pic.twitter.com/Kcjb0yoT64 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) April 16, 2017

“At this point in the investigation there is no information available on the suspect(s),” Columbus police said on Twitter.