North Korea's fate uncertain after failed missile test

CBS News foreign correspondent Ben Tracy — the only broadcast network reporter in North Korea — has the latest from the country Sunday on CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” after North Korea conducted a failed missile test.

The test, attempted at 5:21 p.m. ET, took pace on the country’s east coast, near the city of Sinpo. The failure just came hours after North Korea displayed its arsenal in Pyongyang during an elaborate military parade, celebrating the 105th anniversary of the birth of its late founder, Kim II Sung.

The U.S. military says it was not an intercontinental ballistic missile that would be capable of hitting the United States.

The White House is taking a more aggressive stance toward North Korea, trying to pressure it to end a series of escalating missile launches and nuclear tests.

North Korea’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Han Song Ryol, told CBS News in Pyongyang that the situation between the U.S. and North Korea was the worst it had ever been, and that his country was ready to fight a war if provoked. He said North Korea’s nuclear program was non-negotiable.