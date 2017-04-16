Local churches celebrate Easter

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) –A new church in Chattanooga on Lee Highway celebrated Easter.

The International Congress of Churches and and Ministers is a non-denominational Christian organization.

In the past, the organization gave away hundreds of backpacks to children in the community.

Today, they offered services in the morning and Easter baskets filled with candies and toys to the children.

One church representative says the people in this community are vital to keeping families together.

“It’s important because it’s something I don’t ever really have a chance to really enjoy to do. It’s something new to me and I really enjoyed the service today,” said Laquelia of Chattanooga.

“We usually go with our cousins and stuff when we do an egg hunt and look for eggs,” said Lulu Laiz of Georgia.

This new church has been open for two months.