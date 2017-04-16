House to vote on regulations for faith-based day cares

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers could soon debate a proposal to require all day cares to be regulated by the state and end a longstanding exemption for faith-based facilities.

The bill is at the end of the Tuesday debate agenda in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Pebblin Warren, the bill’s sponsor, has said the loophole leaves children vulnerable to abuse and neglect. VOICES for Alabama’s Children said the state is one of seven that broadly exempt faith-based day cares from regulation.

Warren delayed a vote last month. The proposal has been met with push back from some church-affiliated facilities.

The Department of Human Resources supports the plan and says about half of day cares in the state are uninspected. Exempt facilities do not have to meet regulations such as worker-to-child ratios.

