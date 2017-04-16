Easter egg hunt aims to keep neighborhood positive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One local resident has been bringing Easter to underprivileged children for the past four years now.

William Odom grew up in the area and says he wants to be an inspiration to his family and the local community.

He says his grandfather served in World War II and lived nearby until he passed away a few years ago.

Odom says he does this to honor his family.

He brought out chicks, baby ducks, quails and even a golden egg for the kids to enjoy.

“I know a lot of Easter egg hunts were today; like Coolidge Park, Camp Jordan – a lot of eggs. One hunt was 50,000 or 100,000 but it’s not about that. It’s about giving back,” says Odom.

Odom says events like this help keep it positive in his neighborhood