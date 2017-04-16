Calendar: Week of April 17

Here’s a look at the week ahead on our “Sunday Morning” Calendar:



Monday’s the day for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, a tradition dating back to 1878.



Tuesday is the 75th anniversary of Colonel James Doolittle’s bombing raid on Tokyo in retaliation for the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Of the 80 airmen who took part, only 101-year-old Richard Cole survives.



On Wednesday the American Lung Association issues its annual State of the Air report, ranking air quality in places across the country.



Thursday sees the release of Time Magazine’s list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful People.



On Friday, Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 91st birthday.



And Saturday is Earth Day, with events around the world, including a March for Science in Washington, D.C.