3 teenagers, baby shot during carnival at church in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say three teenagers and a baby were injured when gunfire erupted during a festival at a church in Alabama.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Randy Christian tells Al.com that the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries after the shooting occurred at the Cathedral of the Cross A.O.H. Church of God around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. A pregnant woman was taken the hospital for minor injuries after she was knocked down to the ground by people running from the gunfire.

Christian says five people were taken into custody for questioning. Authorities are unsure how many people were shooting.

About 900 people attended the festival Authorities say an apparent fight took place inside the festival before the gunfire.

Center Point Mayor Tom Henderson called the shooting at the 10th annual Spring Carnival extravaganza “shocking.”

