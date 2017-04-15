Woman pleads guilty for crash that killed daughter

OZARK, Ala. (AP) – A Midland City woman has been sentenced to 20 years-plus in prison after pleading guilty to reckless murder and assault in connection with a 2015 wreck that killed her 4-year-old daughter and hurt seven other children.

The Dothan Eagle reports Starlea Knight pleaded guilty Friday before Geneva/Dale County Circuit Judge Kimberly A. Clark who sentenced her to 25 years for reckless murder and 20 years for assault. The sentences will run concurrently.

Clark also ordered Knight to pay restitution and a $5,000 fine.

Knight was driving in Geneva County on May 9, 2015, when she lost control of her vehicle. A trooper testified Knight tested positive for four controlled substances and that one of the children had pleaded for her to slow down before the accident.

