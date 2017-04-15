Woman dies, others hurt after valet fails to stop car

ATLANTA (AP) – A 33-year-old Connecticut woman was killed when a valet failed to stop a moving car and struck six people.

Multiple media outlets report Ebony McCrae-Curley was standing with a group of people in Midtown Atlanta between two cars as one started to roll backward about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police Lt. Bryan Paden says the valet forgot to put the car in park and jumped back into it to stop it, but inadvertently hit the gas instead of the brake.

There was no immediate word of any charges filed.

