Weather Update: Sunday, April 16, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Mild and Mainly Dry for the weekend.

 

Fair skies expected for Easter morning with temperatures in the upper 50’s.

Some clouds and some sunshine for Sunday with afternoon temperatures climbing back into the low 80’s.

Scattered showers and storms move in during the day on Monday with otherwise cloudy skies.

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder linger through the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be around 80°.

Thursday looks drier and very warm with temperatures in the mid 80’s.

Then another system arrives late week with more rain chances and some cooler air behind it.

The pollen count is still extremely high and it will stay high for the next few days. Rain should help early next week.

 

