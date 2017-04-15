Tax Day protesters demand Trump release tax returns

Protesters gather on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, April 15, 2017, during a Tax Day demonstration calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

Demonstrators took to the streets in dozens of cities nationwide Saturday to call on the president to release his tax returns, saying Americans deserve to know about his income, debts, business ties, and potential conflicts of interest.

After promising numerous times before and during his campaign that he would release his taxes (citing being under audit as a reason he could not), Mr. Trump has refused to do so, breaking with a longstanding tradition of presidents releasing their returns.