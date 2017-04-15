Target recalls these water-absorbing toys

A look at some of the toys affected in the recall.

Consumer Products Safety Commission

NEW YORK — Target has recalled water-absorbing Easter and Dino toys due to risk of being ingested.

The recall involves Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino toys. The Easter toys and eggs have model number 234-25-100 on the back of their packaging. The Dino egg is model number 234-09-0016.

The Consumer Products Safety Commission says that the toys can, if swallowed, expand inside a child’s body and cause internal obstructions, discomfort, vomiting and dehydration.

If swallowed, removing the toy will require surgery, the CPSC said.

What’s more, there’s a possibility the toys might not show up on X-ray, according to the CPSC.

For more information and additional pictures, click here.

The toys were distributed by Target stores nationwide from February 2017 through March 2017 for about $1.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

