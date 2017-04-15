Suspect arrested in connection to murder of Google employee

MILLBURY, Mass. — An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte, CBS Boston reports.

The New York City Google employee was visiting her mother in Princeton, Massachusetts when she went jogging on the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2016. Her body was found naked and burned the following day just a half mile away from her mother’s home.

Sources told CBS Boston that the suspect, Angel Cordero Ortiz, was being held at the state police barracks in Millbury, Massachusetts, and will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Authorities plan to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the arrest.

Play Video Crimesider Officials announce “significant” development in case of slain Mass. jogger Investigators in central Massachusetts have developed a DNA profile of a person of interest in the case of Vanessa Marcotte, 27, who was slain wh…

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said in February that investigators used highly-specialized DNA technology to create a profile of the person of interest. Scientists at the private Parabon NanoLab crafted the profile, describing a 30-year-old Hispanic or Latino man with an athletic build and very short hair. A dark-colored SUV was also seen in the area by witnesses.

Marcotte grew up in Leominster and was working as an account manager for Mountain View, California-based Google in New York. Law enforcement agencies have received more than 1,000 tips relating to the case.