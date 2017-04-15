SonRise Resurrection Pageant held in Collegedale

Collegedale, Tenn. (WDEF) — It’s a big weekend for Christianity as followers celebrate Easter weekend.

About 10,000 people turned out for the SonRise Resurrection Pageant in Collegedale Saturday.

“We are telling the story in a very interactive way, the Bible story of the last few days of Jesus Christ’s life here on earth and culminating with his resurrection,” says Carole Verrill, the children’s pastor at Collegedale Southern Adventist Church.

This one day event is sponsored by the Southern Adventist University and Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists.

About 10,000 people attend this free event each year.

It takes a cast of several hundred characters, which include six Jesuses, along with hundreds more volunteers.

Volunteers spent months in preparing livestock, setting up several holy scenes and logistics.