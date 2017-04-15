Pope presides over solemn Easter Vigil amid security fears

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

VATICAN CITY (AP) – Pope Francis is presiding over a solemn Easter Vigil ceremony marked by heightened security fears following a spate of Islamic-inspired attacks in Europe.

Holding a single candle, Francis processed down the center aisle of a darkened St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday, symbolizing the darkness that fell after Jesus’ crucifixion on Good Friday. When he reached the altar, the basilica’s floodlights turned on, symbolizing the light of Christ’s resurrection.

Saturday’s late-night service came just hours after Francis presided over the evocative torch-lit Good Friday procession at Rome’s Colosseum, where Francis repeatedly denounced the “shame” of the blood spilled by innocent children, women and migrants in the world’s conflicts, shipwrecks and other tragedies.

On Sunday, he celebrates the joyful Easter Mass in a flower-filled St. Peter’s Square.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Emily’s List: Easter Weekend
Read More»
9 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Details announced for ceremony honoring Pat Summitt
Read More»
10 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Official: Plane Crashes in Rhea County
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now