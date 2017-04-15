Police investigating shooting at Motel 6

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police were called to the 2500 block of South Market Street for a person shot shortly after 12 pm Saturday afternoon.

Police say they found 28 year old Shane Keller suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at that location.

He was taken to a local hospital.

According to Chattanooga Police, the shooting took place at the Motel 6 at 2440 Williams Street.

Officials say there is no suspect information at this time. The Violent Crime Bureau is actively investigating.