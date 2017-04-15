NBA star Isaiah Thomas’ sister killed in car accident

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) threads between Milwaukee Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova (8) and center Greg Monroe (15) on a drive to the basket during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — NBA star Isaiah Thomas’ sister has died in a one-car accident.

The Washington State Patrol said Saturday that 22-year-old Chyna J. Thomas died at the scene on Interstate 5 in Federal Way after the accident about 5 a.m. The police report said she wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Isaiah Thomas is a high-scoring guard for the Boston Celtics. From Tacoma, he played at Curtis High School and the University of Washington.

“We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas,” the Celtics said in a statement. “The thoughts and prayers of the entire Celtics organization are with Isaiah and his family.”

The Celtics open the playoffs Sunday in Boston against the Chicago Bulls.

Share:

Related Videos

23 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Emily’s List: Easter Weekend
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Meigs Co Runs Record to 20-2 After beating Sequatchie Co in Lady Trojan Invitational
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
East Hamilton Beats East Ridge at Lady Trojan Invitational at Warner Park
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now