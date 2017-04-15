Last surviving person born in 1800s dies at age 117

Bava also lives in Verbania and had been her physician for nearly a quarter of a century.

Morano, born on Nov. 29, 1899, had been living in a tidy, one-room apartment, where she was kept company by her caregiver and two elderly nieces.

“She didn’t suffer. I’m happy she didn’t suffer but passed away that way, tranquilly,” Bava said.

He said she had been her usual chatterbox self until a few weeks ago.

“She was slowly fading away,” Bava said.

Bava has previously told the AP that Morano lost a son to crib death when he was six months old and left her husband in the first-half of the last century after he beat her.

Morano “abandoned the husband in the Fascist era, when women were supposed to be very submissive,” Bava said in a 2015 interview. “She was always very decisive.”

Morano went on to support herself by working in a factory making jute bags, then at a hotel, working way beyond the usual retirement age.

She also defied health advice, Bava said Saturday. Some doctors had warned her against eating three eggs daily, which she did for years, but she ignored their advice.