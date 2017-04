April 15, 2017, 7:46 AM | Pepsi’s commercial with Kendall Jenner that attempted to make a statement was yanked after a wave of criticism. These days, more brands are feeling pressure to take a stand on issues, whether it’s pulling ads from controversial media outlets or weighing in on politics. Advertising Age media reporter Jeanine Poggi joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss how companies are navigating the cultural and political climates.