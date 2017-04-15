Flag Retirement Ceremony in Cleveland

Cleveland, TN (WDEF) – The Cleveland Fire Department (CFD) held its second U.S. Flag Retirement Ceremony at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post on North Ocoee Street today.

The CFD collects weathered, worn, and tattered American flags and conducts the ceremony annually. The battered flags are officially retired and the ashes are buried on the retirement grounds, all according to the U.S. Flag Code.

The Fire Department has collected over 400 flags since the start of the program. Collection boxes are located at 2850 Keith Street and 2525 Old Freewill Road.

Saturday’s event began with the National Anthem, followed by the Honor Guard presenting the first flag to be retired. Children, adults, veterans, police officers, and firefighters carried flags to present at the fire pit for the ceremony.

Photo Credit: Cleveland Fire Department (CFD)